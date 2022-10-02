Junior hockey: Third-period goal lifts Northeast Generals past Maine Nordiques

A change of venue didn’t help the Maine Nordiques.

The Northeast Generals defeated the Nordiques 4-3 on Saturday night in a North American Hockey League East Division game at The Colisee in Lewiston.

On Friday, the Generals defeated the Nordiques 5-4 in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Maine (1-5, 2 points) has now lost five regular season games in a row.

The Nordiques took a 1-0 when forward Kellen Murphy scored his first of the season early in the first period.

Maine Coach Matt Pinchevsky said the team played with intensity, and therefore played well early in the game. However, he said the Nordiques’ energy was inconsistent as the game wore on.

“I thought we did at the start of the game, I did feel but we got in our own way a little bit with the inconsistency in our energy,” Pinchevsky said. “We let some things get in our head that shouldn’t have been there. We are only as good as how focused we are.”

Northeast’s (5-5, 10 points) Jared Scott tied the game at 1-1 later in the first period.

Joseph Schubert Assisted on the next two Generals’ goals. Joseph McGraw scored at the 4:15 mark of the second period and David Andreychuk tallied a goal at the 6:54 mark to extend the lead to 3-1.

Pinchevsky said the Nordiques mentally refocused in the middle of the second period and scored two goals 20 seconds apart. Henrik Halberg scored a power-play goal and Laurent Trepanier added an even-strength goal at the 10:40 mark to tie the game at 3-3.

Halberg’s goal is his second of the season, while Trepanier’s is his third.

The Nordiques are still looking for players to be offensive leaders early on in the season.

“I would say we don’t have any go-to guys,” Pinchevsky said. “I think our leadership group is doing the best they can, and they are going to continue to grow as leaders for our team and develop. But I wouldn’t say we have any go-to guys, based on the lack of results.”

The game remained deadlocked until the middle of the third period when forward Jake LaRusso gave the Generals a 4-3 lead.

Toby Hopp made 26 saves in the win, and Nordiques goalie Kael DePape stopped 22 shots.

The Nordiques travel to take on the New Jersey Titans on Friday and Saturday in Middletown, New Jersey.