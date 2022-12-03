Junior hockey: Northern Cyclones down Twin City Thunder with 3-goal third

A three-goal third period boosted the Northern Cyclones over the Twin City Thunder 6-4 in a USPHL National Collegiate Development Conference game at the Cyclones Arena in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Thunder Coach Dan Hodge said despite scoring four goals, it wasn’t the team’s best effort.

“We weren’t playing well; we were just scoring goals,” Hodge said. “The score wasn’t indicative of the game, let’s put it that way. We were opportunistic, but we weren’t playing well. (The Cyclones) were carrying the play at that point.”

Hodge added Northern (15-4-1, 31 points) played well in its Offensive zone.

The Thunder (10-11-1, 21 points) held a 4-3 advantage going into the third period, but Paden Hicks tied the game for the Cyclones nearly six minutes into the stanza.

Hudson Nadasdi and Marko Giourof scored 39 seconds apart around the midway point of the third, giving the Cyclones a 6-4 lead.

The Cyclones jumped to a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the first period when Zach Vandale found the back of the net.

Twin City then rattled off four straight goals, with Trace Norwell tying the game at one 40 seconds after Vandale’s goal.

Richard Davis and Tommy Gannon scored 68 seconds apart, extending the Thunder’s lead to 3-1. Gannon’s goal came with about six minutes remaining in the first period. Norwell and Kadsen Johnson assisted on both goals.

Johnson beat Cyclones goalie Colin Ronan (22 saves) in the first minute of the second period for a 4-1 Thunder lead. Davis and Norwell had the helpers.

The Cyclones cut the deficit to 4-3 with a Gavin Lissebeck goal 8:40 into the middle frame, and Giourof scored his first goal of the contest later in the period.

“(Northern Cyclones) didn’t quit at 4-1,” Hodge said. “I kept telling (our players), ‘They are going to keep coming.’ They got it to 4-2 and then 4-3 going into the third. It’s like, ‘Guys, it’s (a one-goal game); you got to play with the lead.’ It’s not just working right now; we need to make some (personnel) changes (to the roster).”

Trey Mille made 33 saves in the loss, while Cyclones starter Pavel Grishin stopped one shot and allowed the Thunder’s first two goals before being relieved by Ronan.



SCARBOROUGH RESIDENTS HONORED

Zander Lizotte of the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs and Conor Lally of the Boston Advantage were both named NCDC Defensive Players of the Month for November. Both are from Scarborough.

Lizotte had 63 takeaways in the month, along with recording four assists and five blocks.

Lally had two goals and eight assists while blocking 14 shots.

