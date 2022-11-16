Junior Duncan McGuire leads Creighton men’s soccer to another NCAA tournament appearance

Missouri State’s biggest challenge won’t be the expected bone-chilling temperatures at Morrison Stadium during its opening-round match of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament.

It will be cooling off a red-hot Creighton offense that scored 11 goals while defeating the top three seeds on its way to winning the Big East tournament for the first time.

And no one has been hotter than junior Duncan McGuire. Coach Johnny Torres ran out of superlatives to describe McGuire’s season — and that was before the junior scored the first four goals of a 6-0 semifinal win over Seton Hall last Thursday.

“I’m at a loss for words for that guy,” Torres said following that win.

That led McGuire to the national player of the week honor for the second time this season. He earned the first honor by scoring five goals in the season’s first two games, then by scoring six goals in the conference tournament. He has 19 this season, four more than anyone else in the country.

People are also reading…

“Last year when I had one goal (for the season), I definitely didn’t think I’ll have a season like this,” McGuire said Wednesday on the eve of Thursday’s 4 pm match with the Bears.

McGuire has scored in each of CU’s last seven games. The Creighton Prep Graduate is the first Omaha native to lead the Bluejays in goals for a season since another Prep grad, Byron Dacy, had nine in 2005.

​Midfielder Giorgio Probo said it feels like the Bluejays start each game ahead 1-0 with McGuire on their side.

“Other teams worry about Duncan, so Duncan can take away two, three guys and leave other players free. That’s a huge, huge thing for us because me, Jackson (Castro), we can have more space,” said Probo, who leads the Jays with 11 assists. “And also he is very confident right now. Every time we need a goal, we get Duncan the ball. He’s going to score.”

His teammates have seen how far McGuire has progressed since he arrived on campus in 2019. He scored a total of five goals in his first two seasons with the Jays.

“When I got here, Duncan was a utility player, came off the bench,” senior midfielder Callum Watson said. “He’s worked his you-know-what off the past three years and obviously so happy for him.”

McGuire’s ties with the Bluejays run deep. His mom, Tara, is vice president of CU’s finance department, and Duncan started going to soccer camps at Morrison when he was 5 or 6 years old. Torres and McGuire share a laugh when they recall some of those camp moments.

But Creighton’s Arsenal doesn’t stop with McGuire.

The Jays have scored at least twice in 13 of their 19 matches and haven’t been shut out all season. As a team, Creighton is second in the NCAA in goals this season with 53, which is one behind leader Quinnipiac. Castro has nine goals and eight assists, while Owen O’Malley has seven goals and five assists.

After experiencing some rough patches in September and early October, Creighton has lost just once in its last eight games.

“We’ve always known what we could do. We believed we were one of the best teams in the country,” Torres said.

The Jays face a formidable foe in Missouri State, which is making its fourth straight trip to the NCAAs. It’s the second straight year that the former Missouri Valley Conference rivals have met in the first round as a year ago Diego Gutierrez scored in the second half for a 1-0 Creighton win.

Missouri State is 12-1-4 and its loss came in September to Tulsa.

“I think it will be a great challenge for us,” said Charles Auguste, who is an all-Big East first-team midfielder. “They kind of know us, we kind of know them. They’ll come with the Mindset of a Revenge game, but we need to be ready for the challenge.”

The Bears have become a perennial power in the MVC as in each of the past three seasons they’ve won the conference regular season and tournament titles. Its 1-0 win over Evansville in the MVC tournament final was its 12th shutout, setting a single-season program record. The Bears have outscored their opponents 37-9.