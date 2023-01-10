Junior College Quarterback Jake Retzlaff Signs With BYU Football

PROVO, Utah – BYU football announced the signing of junior college quarterback Jake Retzlaff.

Retzlaff, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback from Riverside City College, will join the BYU program for the 2023 season.

Jake Retzlaff had a record-setting year at Riverside City College

During his one season at RCC, Retzlaff began rewriting the record books. On September 3, 2022, against Mt. San Jacinto, Retzlaff set a school single-game passing record with 529 yards in his first start. In addition, Retzlaff set a school record for touchdown passes in that same game with six.

In 13 starts, Retzlaff passed for 4,596 yards, 44 touchdowns, and completed 63% of his 493 passing attempts. Retzlaff led RCC to the California Community College Championship game against San Mateo.

Path to BYU Football

ESPN’s recruiting rankings for junior college prospects ranked Retzlaff as the No. 1 JUCO quarterback in the 2023 cycle. However, the industry-standard 247Sports did not rank Retzlaff in their Top 100 JUCO prospects.

Retzlaff prepped at Centennial High School in California. They graduated in the class of 2021.

Coming out of high school, Retzlaff didn’t report any FBS offers. His senior season was impacted by injury and the state of California not permitting high school football amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So he enrolled at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California, for his first collegiate season. He emerged as the starting quarterback for West College, throwing for 3,302 yards in 12 starts.

Retzlaff has three years to play two in his collegiate career.

Busy quarterback room

BYU is preparing for its first season in the Big 12 Conference this fall. As a result, the quarterback room that Retzlaff will be joining is a busy one.

BYU’s quarterbacks for the 2023 season are expected to include USC/Pitt Graduate transfer Kedon Slovis, true freshman Ryder Burton from Springville High School, and Returners Cade Fennegan, Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, and walk-ons Nick Billoups and Cole Hagen.

