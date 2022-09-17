Junior Champions Thompson and Liu Leading Marjory Stoneman Douglas Golf – Parkland Talk

By: Matt Rothman

Before the start of the varsity golf season, Marjory Stoneman Douglas Golfers TJ Thompson and Cynthia Liu won the Junior Championship at Cypress Lake Golf Club in Fort Myers.

In the 18-hole championship, Thompson shot a (-1) 71 while Liu recorded a (+1) 73. Both players are now off to great starts to their varsity season with the Eagles.

While Thompson shot a 38 in his opening round, it was the team’s second-best score after Dylan Marrone recorded a 37. Josh Lieberman finished third with a 42, followed by Connor Meredith, Ryan Shimony, and Connor Watson.

The girl’s golf team won their first tri-match at Palms Course in Pompano Beach. Liu led the way with a 39 in the nine holes. Ella Mamane recorded a 44, while Sophie Alcala Marks had a 48. Cassidy Charles, Stella Marvel, and Amanda Richmond all competed as well to contribute to the win after the Eagles shot a 174 as a team. That was 11 shots better than Cardinal Gibbons, who came in second, followed by Pompano Beach High School in third.

Next, the girl’s team will face North Broward Prep in their next match on Tuesday, September 19, at Parkland Golf and Country Club at 3:30 pm

MSD will have seven other matches this year before competing in the Broward County Athletic Association Championship on October 17 at the Country Club at Coral Springs, followed by the Districts, Regionals and State Championship.

Send your news to Parkland’s #1 Award-Winning News Source, Parkland Talk. Don’t miss reading Coral Springs Talk, Margate Talkand Tamarac Talk.