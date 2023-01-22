Junior Altas target 6th volleyball crown in NCAA Season 98

THE University of Perpetual Help System DALTA Junior Altas are in harness to defend their National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) boys’ volleyball frown for the sixth straight time when Season 98 kicks off next Monday at the Arellano University-Taft Avenue Gymnasium in Pasay City.

Libero JM Prado, a 12th grader, lead Perpetual Help’s charge and will be ably supported by Niño Nikko Bersano from Camuguin, Egie Bartiana, Jonathan Delos Santos, Gabriel Cyrus Macatuno, Chris John Louie Dumasig from Zambales, Janrey Solamillo from Dumaguete City; Edmark Abalos, Dave Christian Lares, Kian Macaraeg from Pangasinan, Adrian Patrick Musni from Imus City, Ken Pesimo from Bulacan, John Weihnan and Charles Dean Concina.

Perpetual Help owner Antonio Tamayo’s team is aiming for the school’s 12th crown since they joined the NCAA in 1984. Three of those titles were won under Coach Sinfronio Acaylar from 1988 to 1990, two under the late Miguel Rafael in 2010 and 2011 and five under Sandy Rieta from 2015 to 2019.

Perpetual Help will be up against Arellano University, Lyceum of the Philippines University and Emilio Aguinaldo College. The Perpetual Altas girls team, meanwhile, is composed of Zybell Sapino, Jie Ann Castro, Dhexine Gail De Leon, Francheska Delgado, Angelica Esquillo, Bernadette Fajarillo, Fiona Gawaran, Genna Jimenez, Hannah Quiamco, Aizel Reyes, Dancia Palileo, Mherget Sancho, Zoe Janelle Santos and Jonahmae Valenzuela.