Juneau Holiday Cup soccer tournament kicks 2022 Goodbye

Although the FIFA World Cup may have ended in Qatar, the Holiday Cup soccer tournament in Juneau is still well underway.

The annual holiday-themed soccer tournament Hosted by the Juneau Soccer Club has returned once again to the Dimond Park Field House, and this year marks 30 years since it began in 1992 and is the 29th tournament held. The two-week-long event invites players from age 9 and up to test their foot skills against other Juneau Residents in a team-style tournament that kicked off Dec. 17 and will run through until Dec. 31.

“It’s so neat to have the whole soccer community come together for the love of the game,” said Stay Diouf, president of the Juneau Soccer Club.

According to Diouf, this year there are 26 teams participating in the tournament, all of which have between 12 and 13 players, which equates to more than 300 participants in total. Each year the tournament is split up between age groups and a total of 89 games are played.

This year there are four elementary-age teams going head to head, along with six middle school age, six high school age, six Masters (post-high school age), and four classics (35 and up for men, 30 and up for women.)

Diouf said the tournament is always “amazing” and this year is no exception. She said it is always exciting to see who joins in from year to year, and it’s a great way for people in the community to come together and enjoy the sport at any age. Diouf’s brother, Marty McKeown, who owns RE/MAX of Juneau, sponsors the event each year.

“It’s definitely a family affair,” Diouf said, laughing.

The tournament also acts as a fundraiser, with this year’s tournament sweatshirt proceeds going to support the Juneau-Douglas High School:Yadaa.at Kalé girls’ soccer team.

