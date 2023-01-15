Juneau-Douglas City Museum’s Featured artists Hosted art workshop



Christine Carpenter (left) and Elizabeth Jurgeleit (right) introduce their workshop Saturday afternoon. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY)

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – This month, from January 6th to the 27th, the exhibit ‘Shifting Vantage Points’ is being Featured with work by local artists, Elizabeth Jurgeleit and Christine Carpenter.

The artists held their opening reception on the 6th, and on the 14th hosted a free Nature Workshop, where they shared their knowledge of Acrylic and watercolor mediums.

Carpenter and Jurgeleit said their opening reception was a success.

“We had a great turnout,” Jurgeleit commented.

“It was packed-I was surprised to see that many people. About 175 came. It was from 4-7,” Carpenter added.

The artists applied to be Featured last fall and had a full calendar year to create their pieces.

The two artists worked together to create their exhibit.

“It’s been fun. We share a studio. We’ve gotten to see each other’s workflow along the way and talk about a concept and develop that more,” Jurgeleit said. “The same concept, but we took it in a different direction.”

Carpenter agreed.

“So we gave ourselves the prompt of how to be inspired by our home in southeast Alaska, because we weren’t traveling, which Lizzie and I both like to travel and document our travels through art. I think that they play off each other really nicely in the end. I was very pleased with how Lizzie didn’t control what I made. I didn’t control what Lizzie made and it was really nice to see them up on the wall together. It was nice to see that two different artists, two different mediums really actually did work together and read well together in the room.”

Jurgeleit explained what inspired her to incorporate modern infrastructure into her artwork. She uses pencil, acrylic, and occasionally gouache as a medium on canvas or wood panels.

“I was curious, just to see how humans might develop a specific area and what plays off of the landscape. I didn’t want it to be too big, or too obnoxious. I just wanted to incorporate the simple elements of architecture, like maybe there’s a window here, and maybe somebody has a meditation studio here. Or maybe there’s a visitor center. I was really grateful during the Pandemic to have a place that I could go Retreat to, and there weren’t people around or infrastructure. “

Above: Jurgeleit’s artwork.

“It was challenging to add abstract elements because normally I just paint what I see,” Jurgeleit said. “But I like how it came out.”

Carpenter commented that she especially liked how Jurgeleit kept the bare wood as an element in her artwork (seen on the right).

She then provided insight into her own artwork.

“Mine are watercolor, then I would add pen on top at the end where I wanted more definition in places. So I went out to Windfall three times over the last year. I stayed at the cabin by myself for two nights once in winter, once in the summer, and once in the fall. The goal was to document place-what it feels like to be out there and how it changes throughout the year. But also how it stays the same throughout the year. So it was the first cabin I visited 10 years ago in southeast Alaska. So it’s fun to go back and check it out again. I think it’d be fun to do again in 10 years and see how the place has changed in 10 years.”

Below: Carpenter’s art of the same scene at Windfall over the changing seasons.

Jurgeleit and Carpenter said they’ll consider teaming up to create more art in the future.

Admission to the Juneau-Douglas City Museum is free this month. Their winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm

Below: Sketches and journal excerpts from the artist’s sketchbook were shown to the workshop attendees Saturday. Jurgeleit called it a ‘perpetual journal’ where you come back to the same scene over time and note what has changed.