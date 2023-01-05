Jump on this NBA college hoops parlay for 1/5

The Rockets are the worst team in the Western Conference and have dropped five straight, and Houston’s five-game losing streak isn’t exactly a fluke. The Rockets have dropped 10 of their last 11, and have struggled to score all season long. Houston averages the least number of points in the West, but you know who hasn’t had a time scoring this season? You guessed it… Utah.

The Jazz are fourth in the NBA in points per game, and despite losing their last five games, each of the last three have been by just one possession. Meanwhile Houston just continues to get blown out, and even if the Rockets don’t lose by 10+ points on Thursday, still expect them to lose. Unlike Houston, Utah is still in the playoff hunt, and even though it’s still early in the season, Thursday feels like a must-win game for the Jazz. Take Utah on the Moneyline against Houston.

Rutgers upset Purdue on a buzzer-beater on Monday, and you should continue to ride the Scarlet Knights on Thursday against Maryland in Big Ten play. Considering the Terrapins just got smoked by Michigan to start the New Year, things aren’t exactly looking good for Maryland.

Rutgers has put the Big Ten and the rest of the country on notice after beating Purdue, but if the Scarlet Knights want to get into the Top 25, they need to take care of business against the Terps. There’s no reason that shouldn’t happen, considering Rutgers has won four straight and are 9-1 at home. Expect Rutgers to ride the home crowd and cruise past Maryland.

The Parlay: Utah Jazz over Houston Rockets AND Rutgers Scarlet Knights over Maryland Terrapins (+105 odds)

Bet $100 to win $105