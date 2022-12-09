Julieta Delgadillo’s English class at Santa Maria High holds a British style tea party | Local News
A British style tea party brought English Literature to life at Santa Maria High School Thursday.
That’s what students in English teacher Julieta Delgadillo’s AP Literature and Composition, English III, and ELD Lab III enjoyed for reading “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. The party included fancy and fun tea cups, tea pots and pastries, thanks to a donation from Trader Joe’s in Santa Maria.
“It was unexpected, but it’s a nice treat and a way to relax,” said Armando Cruz, a 12th-grader.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at [email protected]
.