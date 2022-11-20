Julien Gauthier’s late goal bails out Rangers

SAN JOSE – An unlikely Hero rescued the New York Rangers from descending into a frustrating place on Saturday.

On a night when the Blueshirts peppered the San Jose Sharks with shots but ran into the same finishing issues that have plagued them for most of the season, it was Julien Gauthier who bailed them out.

His tip from the slot provided the only goal in a 2-1 win at SAP Center, preventing what would have been a disheartening result had it not gone the Rangers’ way.

The winning tally came with 6:03 left in regulation, ending a stretch in which the team had lost five of their previous seven games.

Adam Fox added an insurance goal with 1:07 remaining, which turned out to be critical when Logan Couture scored 50 seconds later.

Where’s the offense?

Gauthier aside, the Rangers (9-6-4) have developed an aversion.

An aversion to scoring goals.

The primary issue this season has been a lack of five-on-five offense, but the situation didn’t matter Saturday. Their inability to finish at all strengths was beginning to feel like a mental block.

But unlike Thursday’s 3-2 overtime loss in Seattle, the Blueshirts played a strong overall game in San Jose.

They Mostly dominated the first period, out-shooting the Sharks by a 15-8 margin. And they had ample opportunities during a second period in which their shots hit metal three times, with K’Andre Miller and Fox hitting posts before Artemi Panarin clanged one off the crossbar.

As close as Panarin’s attempt may have been, it didn’t register as a shot on goal, giving the Rangers’ leading scorer three straight games without one and nine straight games without a goal.

Kid Line plays better, but nothing to show for it

Despite the team’s recent struggles, head Coach Gerard Gallant opted to keep his forward lines the same going into the Tilt against the Sharks.

“I’ll give these lines a chance to (respond),” he said Saturday morning. “We weren’t overly happy with the last game, but let the kids bounce back and see how they do.”

None of them have been particularly effective, but the third line trio of Alexis Lafrenière, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko stood out as the biggest culprit in the previous game. They were on ice for both of the Kraken’s regulation goals and struggled to generate any offensive-zone time of their own due to Puck mismanagement.

“They weren’t good last game, (but) they’ll get a chance to rebound,” Gallant said. “You move past it. It’s one game. They were frustrated. They didn’t play a whole lot of minutes. When you don’t play well, you don’t play. But we expect a lot more from them (Saturday) and they expect a lot more from themselves.”

The Kid Line was much better in San Jose, but their improvement didn’t show up on the scoreboard.

Kakko was in the middle of the action, registering four shots on goal while working his way into high-danger areas throughout the night. It was hard to believe he didn’t score in a couple of instances, but a combination of sprawling saves from Sharks goalie James Reimer and ongoing struggles with finishing kept him from making a game-changing play.

Curiously, Gallant chose not to reinsert embattled rookie Vitali Kravtsov. He’s far from a sure thing, but was drafted ninth overall in 2018 due to his skill.

Injuries have set him back multiple times so far this season, but he’s healthy now. Still, the 22-year-old forward hasn’t appeared in a game since Nov. 10.

Lopsided SOG totals

The Rangers’ most consistent source of offense this season has been the power play, which produced both goals in Seattle. But they came up empty Saturday, going 0-for-3.

They looked like the better team for much of the night and won the shots battle by a lopsided margin of 43-23. They couldn’t convert for over 50 minutes, with Reimer adding to the frustration with 41 saves.

Igor Shesterkin finished with 22 saves and just missed out on his second shutout of the season.

