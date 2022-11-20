Julien Gauthier’s late goal bails out Rangers

SAN JOSE – An unlikely Hero rescued the New York Rangers from descending into a frustrating place on Saturday.

On a night when the Blueshirts peppered the San Jose Sharks with shots but ran into the same finishing issues that have plagued them for most of the season, it was Julien Gauthier who bailed them out.

His tip from the slot provided the only goal in a 2-1 win at SAP Center, preventing what would have been a disheartening result had it not gone the Rangers’ way.

The winning tally came with 6:03 left in regulation, ending a stretch in which the team had lost five of their previous seven games.

Adam Fox added an insurance goal with 1:07 remaining, which turned out to be critical when Logan Couture scored 50 seconds later.

Where’s the offense?

Gauthier aside, the Rangers (9-6-4) have developed an aversion.

An aversion to scoring goals.

The primary issue this season has been a lack of five-on-five offense, but the situation didn’t matter Saturday. Their inability to finish at all strengths was beginning to feel like a mental block.

But unlike Thursday’s 3-2 overtime loss in Seattle, the Blueshirts played a strong overall game in San Jose.

They Mostly dominated the first period, out-shooting the Sharks by a 15-8 margin. And they had ample opportunities during a second period in which their shots hit metal three times, with K’Andre Miller and Fox hitting posts before Artemi Panarin clanged one off the crossbar.

