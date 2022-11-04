Julie Pospisilova set for big season for Wisconsin Women’s basketball

MADISON – Wisconsin’s best player last season just might be the one who made the biggest jump during the offseason.

At Big Ten media day last month, Badgers junior Halle Douglass was asked who was the team’s most improved player. She singled out Julie Pospisilova.

A couple of weeks into practice, UW Coach Marisa Moseley was asked who she was excited to see in action this season. Once again the answer was No. 5 is the roster.

“She put in a lot of time and effort during the offseason and she and I even developed a stronger relationship and trust and bond,” Moseley said. “I’m really excited for her to step into that role of a go-to player. I think there were Moments or flashes she had last year, but she’s incredibly talented and capable.”

The Badgers begin Moseley’s second season as head coach with a 7 pm Monday game at UW-Milwaukee. There is legitimate hope of Wisconsin moving up the Big Ten standings despite its youngest roster in 16 years, in part, because of the return of Pospisilova, a 6-foot guard capable of scoring, hitting the three, rebounding and making plays for others.

Her role as co-captain further emphasizes that she’ll wear many hats for Wisconsin this season.

“You can tell she’s put in the best time ever since the season ended and she is coming into the season way more confident than she was last year,” Douglass said. “She’s a senior leader on this team. Other people don’t know how good she can be.”

Pospisilova led the Badgers in scoring last season (14.1 ppg) and ranked fourth in rebounding (4.0 rpg), averages she could improve for a team that hopes to play with greater tempo and more freedom offensively.

Those will be the building blocks of an offense that, despite its overall inexperience, returns 80% of its scoring from last season.

“I was always the shooter and now Coach Mo has more trust in me and gets me the ball more,” Pospisilova said. “It definitely allows me to score and make plays for other people. I’m just excited to improve in that area this season.”

Her Evolution is what coaches hope for players they recruit. As a freshman, she played in every game and made nine starts, leading the Badgers (25 attempts or more) with a three-point percentage of .356 while recording the third-highest total attempts (90) on the team. The next season she raised her three-point percentage to .366 (30 of 82).

Her career, however, really took off last season when she raised her scoring average from 8.9 to 14.1 points. Some of that increase was the result of opportunities — her shots per game rose from 8.7 to 14.1 — but she was also developing into a more reliable ball handler and decision-maker who put more pressure on defenses.

Training she had in her homeland of the Czech Republic with her club team and the national team set the tone for the season.

“They really helped me and showed me I can be more aggressive towards the basket,” Pospisilova said. “That helped me become more confident, especially as a captain, because I’m so much older (23) than my teammates. I have so much experience and I know what my Coach expects. I try to achieve that.

The turning point to her season came after Sydney Hilliard, the team’s second-leading scorer and No. 1 rebounder, left the team for personal reasons. Hilliard’s departure put more on Pospisilova’s shoulders. For the most part, she thrived.

Pospisilova’s field goal percentage of .359 during the first 18 games rose to .468 in the final nine. Her three-point percentage went from .283 to .386. She also went from grabbing 2.6 rebounds per game to 4.4.

“I think it puts more pressure on me to score and be a driver and ball handler,” she said of Hilliard’s departure. “But otherwise, we knew we needed to step up and cover for her and no matter what was happening with her had her back.”

Hilliard has returned to the team this year. Pospisilova remains UW’s go-to player, a role that takes on more significance now that she is one of the team’s three captains.

This year she could score her 1,000th point, play in her 100th game and maybe lead a Rebuilding Badger program up the ladder of the Big Ten. UW hasn’t had a winning season since 2010-11.

“She’s incredibly talented and capable,” Moseley said “She’s one of our captains. She’s one of those kids that when she walks off the court at the end of the season is proud of all the work she put in.”