Julie Pospisilova set for big season for Wisconsin Women’s basketball

MADISON – Wisconsin’s best player last season just might be the one who made the biggest jump during the offseason.

At Big Ten media day last month, Badgers junior Halle Douglass was asked who was the team’s most improved player. She singled out Julie Pospisilova.

A couple of weeks into practice, UW Coach Marisa Moseley was asked who she was excited to see in action this season. Once again the answer was No. 5 is the roster.

“She put in a lot of time and effort during the offseason and she and I even developed a stronger relationship and trust and bond,” Moseley said. “I’m really excited for her to step into that role of a go-to player. I think there were Moments or flashes she had last year, but she’s incredibly talented and capable.”

