Julie Pospisilova nears historic first in Wisconsin Women’s basketball

MADISON – Julie Pospisilova didn’t come to Wisconsin thinking about becoming one of the program’s all-time leading scorers, but the smile on her face and glint in her eye are the first signs that she likes the prospect.

“I think it’s really cool to leave a mark behind me, especially being an international student,” the senior from the Czech Republic said. “I feel like I’m going to (be remembered for this), that I left a mark here.”

Two-hundred thirty women have earned letters in the University of Wisconsin Women’s basketball program. Twenty-seven reached 1,000 points.

Pospisilova is poised to become the 28th. The 6-foot guard enters the Badgers’ game with No. 11 Maryland at 6:30 pm Thursday at the Kohl Center 23 points away from the milestone. When she reaches it, she’ll become the Badgers’ first international player to join the 1,000-point club.

The beauty of the achievement, however, is that it comes as Pospisilova is playing some of the best all-around ball of her career.

More:Building depth is a work in progress for Wisconsin Women’s basketball

In addition to leading Wisconsin with an average of 13.1 points per game, Pospisilova leads the team in assists with a career-high 4.1 per game and is second in rebounding, where her average of five per contest is also a career high. She is also getting to the free throw line more than ever.

Put it together and you have an invaluable piece of the program that second-year Coach Marisa Moseley is trying to establish.

“She’s one of our captains,” Moseley said. “She’s one of those kids when she walks off the court at the end of the season that she is proud of all the work she put in.”

Many milestones are on the horizon for Pospisilova

Pospisilova has been piling up numbers since she started her first college game and hit the first bucket of the 2019-20 season.

Since then, she has missed only three games. Thursday’s game will be her 100th.

She recently reached another milestone, her 300th assist, and is on the cusp of three others. She needs: 3 three-pointers to reach 146 and tie for 10th all-time; 57 minutes to become the 21St players to play 3,000; and 29 rebounds to become the 41st player to reach 400.

The last Badger to reach 1,000 points was Imani Lewis two seasons ago. It’s not something Pospisilova thought would be in the cards for her.

“I’ve never been a big scorer, so I don’t really think about how many points I make. … I never thought about it. Never,” she said.

Developing as a playmaker

In addition to racking up points, Pospisilova has evolved in her ability to help others score. This season she has set herself apart from her teammates in that regard. She accounts for 26% of the team’s total assists.

“I feel my role has changed a lot over the last year,” Pospisilova said. “I’m becoming more of a leader and a ball handler. You can see I’ve had a lot of turnovers, but I’m trying to build my confidence to try to eliminate that and just slow down my pace and see the floor a little bit better.”

Those added chances at handling the ball have also led to more chances from the line. Pospisilova, a 75% shooter from the line, is already just a couple of attempts away from the career high of 46 she set last season.

“She’s been a little bit more aggressive in getting to the basket,” Moseley said. “Also (with) people being so keyed into her being one of our leading scorers, they’re a little bit more physical with her.”

The attention is warranted.

Last season she reached double digits in 25 of the 27 games she played and averaged 14.1 points per contest.

She hasn’t been able to reach that level of consistency scoring this season, but she has enjoyed some explosive moments.

Her career-high 32-point night against Florida State on Dec. 1 was fueled by a 15-point fourth quarter. That game and the 27-point effort in a loss to Virginia Commonwealth that preceded it marked the highest back-to-back efforts in her career.

She has nine games with five or more assists. Six times she has led the team in rebounding.

Her scoring will be celebrated some time in the coming days, but her impact on the Badgers goes well beyond that.

“If Julie is on the floor, we’re a different team. She does a little bit of everything,” Moseley said. “She’s answered the call if we ask her to run point, back-up point for us. She’ll play (power forward) for us. I’m sure she’d play (center) if I really begged her, but it speaks to what she wants to leave this program with with her Legacy and her mark.

“I think it also speaks to her Evolution as a player … Her complete package-ness definitely helps our team be that much more successful.”