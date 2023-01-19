Julie Pospisilova nears historic first in Wisconsin Women’s basketball

MADISON – Julie Pospisilova didn’t come to Wisconsin thinking about becoming one of the program’s all-time leading scorers, but the smile on her face and glint in her eye are the first signs that she likes the prospect.

“I think it’s really cool to leave a mark behind me, especially being an international student,” the senior from the Czech Republic said. “I feel like I’m going to (be remembered for this), that I left a mark here.”

Two-hundred thirty women have earned letters in the University of Wisconsin Women’s basketball program. Twenty-seven reached 1,000 points.

Pospisilova is poised to become the 28th. The 6-foot guard enters the Badgers’ game with No. 11 Maryland at 6:30 pm Thursday at the Kohl Center 23 points away from the milestone. When she reaches it, she’ll become the Badgers’ first international player to join the 1,000-point club.

