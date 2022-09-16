Julie Green and Bob Girvan II Headline latest Maine Golf Hall of Fame inductees

Julie Green of Bangor, who was the youngest Women’s club Champion at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course and won the Maine Women’s Amateur Tournament, and the late Bob Girvan II, Winner of the Bangor Daily News’ Paul Bunyan Amateur Tournament in three different decades, are among the five inductees into the Maine Golf Hall of Fame.

They are joined by 1995 Maine Amateur Open champ Casey Bourque, Leon Oliver and the late Norm Hevey.

They will be inducted at the Poland Spring Resort on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button