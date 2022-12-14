Julie Donaldson talks leading an NFL broadcast

Part two of Commanders Wire interview with Julie Donaldson, the Commanders senior VP of media and content. Part one was published Tuesday morning.

Having hired DeAngelo Hall to be the Analyst for the Washington broadcast team, who was Julie going to hire for the play-by-play announcer?

The franchise possesses a storied history of Talented PBP announcers including Frank Herzog (1979-2004), Larry Michael (2005-2019), and Steve Gilmartin (1964-1973).

Donaldson was immediately flooded with hundreds of applicants. She explained it is such a rare opportunity, a very coveted, esteemed job. “It was very hard for me. I did not have much time to make these decisions and the preseason games were quickly going to be upon us.”

Donaldson admitted that with Covid and the time restraints upon her for such major decisions, immediately upon taking the job, there were nights she did not sleep well.

“The PBP announcer had to be open to working with me, the first female in a full-time radio booth for an NFL team. They had to want to work with me. Donaldson conveyed this not in a proud, pushy tone. Rather it was one of admission of the reality of the situation. She had been named head of the department. Would a good announcer be willing to take the job and right away?

Bram Weinstein had worked at ESPN and WTEM in Washington. A lifelong Redskins fan born and raised in the DMV, he earned his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism at American University.

Yet, Weinstein had never called an NFL game before, and the preseason would begin in one month! Weinstein, badly wanting the job, quickly watched games, practiced calling games and sent recordings to the organization.

There were other more experienced announcers wanting the job, but Julie knew Weinstein. She knew his passion for this football team. In her mind, she would be the right choice for this job, to broadcast for this team. She wanted him on her team.

Former Washington corner DeAngelo Hall, Julie Donaldson and Bram Weinstein discuss the challenges of calling a game from 2,300 miles away. Hall said practicing off TV feeds in August came in Handy Sunday. Mostly, they had fun… https://t.co/zteylwWIzu pic.twitter.com/9IN2lcXCCz — John Keim (@john_keim) September 24, 2020

The first 2020 regular season game, a home 27-17 win over the Eagles was a thrill and also intimidating, conveyed Donaldson. She discussed how for a decade she had reported on the team on camera and done many pregame and post-game shows, but this was her first live-game broadcast. And she was now the boss.

Donaldson understandably questioned herself, “Do I Belong here?” She was also feeling the self-inflicted pressure of needing to do a good job, which can sometimes morph into wanting to do a perfect job. But of course, we all learn, that is not going to happen, and we need not put that unrealistic pressure on ourselves.

She expressed she had to remind herself of her extensive experience and trust that she could adapt to adding this new role for her in the booth. Donaldson and Weinstein were huge fans of the team and Hall was a former Washington player. “We all wanted them to do well. That first game was emotional for each of us.”

“Looking back, I was a little giddy as well. The quickest thing I had to learn after that first game was when it wasn’t my turn to be talking, to shut up so listeners could hear Bram on the play-by-play. We needed to give Bram his time to call the play and wait our turn.”

“I heard the criticism, and that’s okay. To ensure we are going to be a better product, I am always in favor of constructive criticism, and I hope I always am (in the future).”

To be continued: Growing the department, growing as a person