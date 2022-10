HAMDEN — Things could not have gone much better for Juliana Garcia in her first season for the Sacred Heart Academy soccer team.

The Sharks finished the regular season unbeaten, earning the top seed in the SCC tournament. They lost in the SCC tournament semifinals, but rebounded to make a run in the Class M state tournament.

Sacred Heart Academy reached its first state final ever. The Sharks salvaged a scoreless tie with Mercy, its fellow league rival and the only team to beat SHA during the season. The teams were declared co-state champions.

“It was amazing that we were able to make history. It was a great run. We worked really hard, went up against a great Mercy team that had a lot of great players. we were able to showcase some of what (head Coach Everson Maciel) instilled in us.”

Garcia finished the year with 20 goals and 11 assists at center-midfielder. She scored the only goal of the game in Sacred Heart’s semifinal-round win over Notre Dame-Fairfield.

“She scored a goal out of nowhere. She brings something different that is hard to find in players,” said Maciel about Garcia.

Garcia earned All-SCC honors and all-area Laurels from the New Haven Register.

So what does Garcia do for an encore? The Sharks graduated several players to Division I college programs. But Garcia, 17, is back and she has scored 10 goals over her first eight games.

But her impact as a senior will likely be felt more deeply than the numbers she piles up.

“Just because you (aren’t the captain) doesn’t mean that you can’t be a leader on the field,” Garcia said. “Whether that be communicating or someone is getting down on themselves and you pick them up, I feel like I have done that. Even put a goal in to ease up on the freshman so they can play their game, simple things like that.”

Said Maciel: “We depend on her leadership more than before. We rely on her goals, we rely on the way she plays, the way she acts. Last year, I think she was moved by the passion of the seniors. Now we have a younger team that is motivated by her actions.”

Garcia played for the Oakwood Soccer Club. At the time, playing for Oakwood didn’t afford her the opportunity to play for her high school team.

A native of Colombia and a New Haven resident, Garcia attended Sacred Heart Academy her first two years of high school, choosing the parochial school for its academic profile.

Garcia said last year that Oakwood gave players the option of competing for their high school team. Garcia wanted to give that a try.

Maciel said Garcia had come to one of his soccer camps when she was 5. She had played for Maciel’s Premier team, Ginga FC, before going to Oakwood. She now will play for Ginga again next spring.

“She brings something special. She is the type of player who can make things happen when you don’t expect it. She can change a game,” Maciel said.

Garcia said she looked at some Power 5 schools for college soccer. She said her final four schools were Pittsburgh, George Mason, American and Northeastern.

Garcia committed to Northeastern in May. Garcia plans to major in business.

“They are getting a player who can make things happen, that is hard to find,” Maciel said.

Garcia’s faith in head Women’s Coach Ashley Phillips to help her try to achieve her dream of being a professional Women’s soccer was the main reason why she chose the Huskies’ program.

Phillips was a goalkeeper at Clemson and also played professionally.

“She took me seriously when I said, ‘I wanted to go pro someday.’ She didn’t take that lightly,” Garcia said. “She said, ‘I believe you can do that if you work hard.’ She was very welcoming to me.”

Sacred Heart Academy lost its first regular season game at Mercy 3-1 last Friday. The rematch is Oct. 24 in Hamden. In the meantime, Garcia will continue to pile up the goals.

“She gets all the attention from other teams. She is man-marked in every game we have had so far, which I think helps us,” Maciel said. “She is more involved in the game when that happens and she gets the other girls going when she works hard. She gives the other players the confidence to step things up.”

