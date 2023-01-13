Julian Strawther’s late 3-pointer pushes No. 8 Gonzaga past BYU

Julian Strawther’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left pushed No. 8 Gonzaga past BYU by a final score of 75-74 on Thursday night in Provo, Utah to wrap up a three-game road swing.

Drew Timme led all scorers with 19 points for the Zags (15-3, 4-0 WCC), who picked up their 10th straight win after overcoming a double-digit deficit in the second half.

For the Cougars (13-7, 3-2 WCC), they caught fire from deep with 13 3-pointers while Spencer Johnson finished with 18 points. Jaxson Robinson pitched in 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting from deep.

