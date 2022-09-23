Julian Melucci’s field goal gives Eastlake a 24-22 win against Americas

Julian Melucci’s 42-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining in the game lifted Eastlake past Americas, 24-22, on Thursday night at the SISD Student Activities Complex.

The Falcons got the ball at their own 22 with 2:58 remaining in the game and drove to the Americas 25 to set up the game-winning score. The big play was a 43-yard pass from quarterback Luke Lomeli to wide receiver Isai Perea.

The two teams traded leads in the second half. Americas led 15-14 after a botched punt led to a safety, Eastlake led 21-15 after a Julius Acosta short touchdown run that was set up by a 67-yard catch by Perea. Americas took a 22-21 lead on a Mark Moore touchdown run that capped a 75-yard scoring drive.

Eastlake has won three straight and is 4-1 overall and 3-0 in District 1-6A. Americas is 1-4 overall and 1-2 in District 1-6A.

Eastlake Falcons kicker Julian Melucci (5) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal against the Americas Trailblazers at the SAC in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Tight first half

Eastlake and Americas played a close, hard-fought first half with the Falcons taking a 14-13 Halftime lead. Eastlake scored its touchdowns on a 17-yard pass from Lomeli to Perea and a Lomeli 2-yard touchdown run that was set up by a 42-yard pass to Perea.

America countered with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Moore to Anthony Miranda and a Moore 7-yard touchdown run. On the first scoring drive, Miranda helped set up his own score with a 33-yard catch and on the second scoring drive, he had 28 yards receiving on two catches.

