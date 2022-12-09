Julian Love receives Week 13 NFL Way to Play Award

In the midst of a breakout season, safety Julian Love was recognized this week for his proper tackling technique during last week’s game against the Washington Commanders.

During Thursday’s edition of ‘Good Morning Football’, Love was named the Week 13 NFL Way to Play recipient by host and former NFL safety Jason McCourty for his tackle of Commanders WR Cam Sims on a play which resulted in a two-yard loss.

“The Winner this week, right here in our home city, in our backyard, New York Giants safety Julian Love,” McCourty said. “Friend of the show as well. Julian Love getting it done out there on the field. Let’s take a look at this play. You see him right there, Captain of your New York Giants. Great player, great person…

“Reading the quarterback’s eyes, he gets a great break and my goodness. Makes a tackle for loss, but does it the right way. Keeps his helmet out of it, all shoulder pad, drives through the offender and tackles him all the way through the ground.”

Love will receive a $5,000 donation to a high school or youth program of his choice.

As it states on the NFL Operations website, “The NFL Way to Play Award recognizes the best examples of playing technique each week of the NFL regular season and playoffs. A Distinguished panel of NFL Legends selects the player who positively impacted the game through proper technique (ie, tackling, blocking, footwork, discipline, vision). The recipient is announced every Thursday during the season on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.”