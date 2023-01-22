Julian Gressel rewarded with his first US call-up 01/22/2023

There will be 13 players in the US men’s national camp this week in Carson, California, who are seeking to earn their first cap.

The oldest of the newbies by three and a half years is also the team’s newest US citizen.

“Ever since I first stepped foot into the US, I fell in love with the country,” said the German-born Julian Gressel on Saturday, “and that’s why it’s really exciting to be able to represent the US on the field in these upcoming two games.”

Gressel, 29, became a US citizen last November, 12 years after he spent a year as an exchange student at the Pine School in Florida, nine years after he returned to the United States to play soccer at Providence College and just five years after he was the MLS Rookie of the Year with expansion Atlanta United.

Gressel met his wife Casey at Providence, where he helped the Friars reach the Men’s College Cup for the first time in 2014. He played a starring role in one of the wildest matches in the history of the NCAA Division I Tournament, scoring twice as Providence came back from 4- 1 down to beat unbeaten Maryland, 5-4, in the second round of the 2016 tournament.

The German star was taken by expansion Atlanta United with the 8th pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft and immediately stepped into the starting lineup.

“The first time we saw Julian was at the draft, and we thought he was a very good player,” said the Atlanta United Coach Tata Martino early in the 2017 season. “He understands the concepts of the game really well, he’s dynamic, he’s good on the ball, and he’s been very important for us.”

Gressel scored five goals and added nine assists, playing in multiple positions and winning the 2017 MLS Rookie of the Year award. In 2018, he started as Atlanta United won MLS Cup and won two more trophies in 2019 when the Five Stripes captured the US Open Cup and Champions Cup.

With Gressel due for a big raise — he signed for an initial contract of $93,750 (guaranteed compensation) in 2017 — Atlanta United traded him to DC United in what was the first of two trades in three seasons.

Last summer, United dealt him to Vancouver shortly after Wayne Rooney was hired as head coach. Gressel was outspoken about the Brutal nature of MLS’s trade system — he thought he was getting a heads-up that he might be on the trade block when he was called in by the front office and received the news of the move — but quickly settled in with the Whitecaps, winning the Canadian Championship that qualified Vancouver for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League.

“The two games now on the schedule are big for me,” he said of the USA’s Friendlies against Serbia on Wednesday and Colombia on Saturday. “It will be fun to play right away at that level and prepare for the Champions League and be ready to go.”

In 2021, Gressel was third in MLS with 13 assists and was leading United with seven assists when he was traded last summer. He played a variety of positions for Vancouver Coach Vanni Sartini — wingback, winger and attacking midfielder — and started the Whitecaps’ first preseason game on Wednesday against Hamburg in Spain as a double pivot in midfield.

He expects to play at right back for the USA, whose other three outside backs in Carson all regularly play on the left side: Jonathan Gomezthe right-footed DeJuan Jones and John Tolkien.

The USA took four right backs to the World Cup although two of them are MLS players who weren’t called into January camp — Shaq Moore and DeAndre Yedlin.

At 29, Gressel’s first senior call-up comes late in his career, but it makes the long journey from TSV Neustadt/Aisch in the German regional fifth-tier Bayernliga to Providence College then three MLS Clubs in six years worth it.

“My family back home, they’re obviously all German and all from Germany, but they’re very excited,” he said on Saturday. “I got phone calls and I had a really, really cool conversation with my grandpa, for example, who is a huge, huge soccer fan, obviously a huge fan of mine, and I could really hear how proud he was in his voice and how excited he was for me to have this opportunity that I’ve worked hard for and to get rewarded this way is awesome. I’m certainly going to enjoy it just as much and I’m going to try and obviously do really well. “

Top Photo: Julian Gressel during training at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. Credit: John Dorton/ISI Photos