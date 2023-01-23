Julian Gressel eager to make a mark after unusual “long journey” to USMNT

“Obviously it wasn’t possible before because of the citizenship that I’ve just recently gotten now, finally,” said the German-born veteran, who completed a long path to full United States citizenship in November. “For me, it’s an exciting week to be here. I’m just trying to do my best this week and put my best foot forward and get to know everybody. It gives them a chance to get to know me, and whatever comes in the future, I’ll deal with that then, I’ll worry about that later.”

Gressel smiled too, fully cognizant of his relatively unique situation. The Vancouver Whitecaps wingback turned 29 last month, making him the third-oldest player in camp behind World Cup Veterans Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman, and quite a bit older than the typical January camp newcomer.

“The vibes are great. We have two great games ahead of us this week, opportunities for a lot of guys that haven’t had caps yet – like this guy right here,” said Paxton with a smile towards Gressel on Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The FC Dallas midfielder does already have his US men’s national team debut under his belt, however, and couldn’t resist joshing his Elder teammate as they sat side by side taking questions from the media on the first day of the USMNT’s January camp.

Late to the USMNT party

As those words indicate, Gressel plans to stick with the step-by-step mindset that brought him here. The upcoming MLS season will be his seventh, and he began to earn USMNT Buzz way back in 2017, when he notched five goals and nine assists en route to his Rookie of the Year campaign amid Atlanta United’s paradigm-shifting Inaugural year. The dawn of his personal American experience dates back quite a bit further.

“How long do you have? It was a long journey and one that’s pretty unusual, I think,” laughed Gressel when asked to reflect on his journey to this point.

He first visited the States as an exchange student in high school, and when his footballing career back home in Germany didn’t unfold quite the way he wanted – Gressel spent time in the academy Setups at Greuther Fürth and Quelle Fürth and at lower-tier sides FC Eintracht Bamberg and TSV Neustadt/Aisch – they returned to try college soccer with Providence College. Not only did he shine at NCAA level, but he also met his future wife Casey in Rhode Island, and their marriage eventually got him the US passport that at last made him eligible for a USMNT call.

The fact that he’s remained productive enough on the pitch – he’s now up to 21g/60 assists in 184 regular-season appearances, plus another 2g/2a and a 2018 MLS Cup triumph on his playoff résumé – to remain on the national team’s radar after all this time, across three different Clubs with dramatically different Tactical outlooks and rosters with which to support him, is another impressive metric of his Patience and persistence.

“It’s definitely been a long journey, a journey that I’ve enjoyed ever since I set foot in the US,” said Gressel on Saturday. “I fell in love with the country and that’s why it’s really exciting to be able to represent the US on the field in these upcoming two games. Even my family back home, they’re obviously all German and all from Germany – they’re very excited.

“I got phone calls, I had a really cool conversation with my grandpa, for example, who’s a huge, huge soccer fan, obviously a huge fan of mine. I could really hear how proud he was in his voice and how excited he was for me to have this opportunity that I’ve worked hard for.”

His citizenship was a long time in the making, although it wasn’t an automatic guarantor of a shot with the USMNT.

“Obviously a lot happened, especially after the World Cup, that’s why it was still a bit uncertain about what this camp would look like, so I wasn’t sure,” said Gressel. “Then it was a great surprise to find out that at first I was on the preliminary roster, then Anthony Hudson called me and asked me if I wanted to come in and it was a great conversation we had initially.”

Respected above all for his incisive deliveries from wide areas and set pieces, Gressel is listed as a defender on this January roster, although he thinks he might have a look in more advanced wide spots, too. He expects to get most of his reps at right back in the 4-3-3 system that interim Coach Anthony Hudson is expected to carry over from Gregg Berhalter’s tenure while the Federation conducts an overarching review of the program alongside an independent investigation into the events surrounding the last World Cup.

With only a handful of Veterans from the Adventure in Qatar called in this month, that measure of continuity offers an important degree of stability on which Gressel and the other newbies can try to build their case ahead of the full international window in late March, when the Yanks will meet Grenada and El Salvador in Concacaf Nations League play.