Julian Garcia’s PK lifts Cabrillo soccer over Foothill

Julian Garcia scored the winning goal on a penalty kick in the 44th minute, and the Cabrillo College men’s soccer team knocked off host Foothill 2-1 in Coast Conference North Division action Friday.

Cabrillo’s Gavin Keith opened the scoring when he converted a pass from Sebastian Lopez in the fifth minute, but the Owls (3-3-2, 0-2-0) tied the score in the 35th minute.

Goalie Edgar Angel made three saves for the Seahawks (7-1-1, 2-0-0), who host Monterey Peninsula (0-9, 0-2) on Friday at 6:30 pm

Girls water polo

At Soquel 15, St. Ignatius 1: Junior Leah Murphy had five goals and three steals in the Knights’ nonleague win Friday.

Junior Summer Stelck had two goals, three assists and seven of the Knights’ 26 steals. She has a whopping 66 steals through 12 games.

Seniors Addison Lane and Ella Moker, and junior Kayla Matthies also scored twice. Senior Olivia Harris has one goal and six steals, and junior Autumn Anstey also scored.

Senior goalie Grace Howard made eight saves for the Knights (11-1, 2-0), who host Santa Cruz (7-2, 2-1) on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Women’s volleyball

Cabrillo 3, at Monterey Peninsula 2: The Seahawks won their first five-set match on their third attempt, prevailing 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 12-25, 15-11 on Friday.

Cabrillo (4-5, 0-0) kicks off a four-match Homestead by facing Skyline (0-12, 0-1) in its Coast Conference opener on Wednesday at 6:30 pm

Girls volleyball

Soquel 3, Mount Madonna 0: Outside hitter Maddy Peterson had 12 kills, and the Knights won their rescheduled SCCAL match 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 on Friday.

Outside hitter Natalie Kamalani had seven kills and two digs for the Knights, Kylee Eze had seven kills, three blocks and two digs, and setter Kayla Rhee-Pizano had 22 assists and two kills.

Harbor 3, at Hollister 0: Sophomore setter Maren O’Farrell had 13 kills, 13 assists and 11 digs to lead the Pirates won their third match in as many nights, beating the Haybalers 25-23, 25-9, 27-25 on Friday in nonleague action.

Sophomore outside hitter Isla Johnson had seven kills, 18 digs and six aces for the Pirates, junior outside hitter Holly Pendergraft had 10 kills, and senior libero Tara Biakanja had 13 digs.

Harbor (19-3, 6-1) hosts Scotts Valley on Thursday at 7 pm

