Julian Edelman Says He’s Been Contacted by Teams About Comeback

As the NFL regular season winds down, many playoff contenders are looking for opportunities to upgrade their rosters ahead of the postseason. In some cases, that apparently includes calling recently retired players to see if they would be willing to return for the stretch run.

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelmanwho retired before the 2021 season, revealed he has received three such calls from teams asking whether he would play again.

“There’s been some calls, and I’ve turned them down,” he said, via NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry.

