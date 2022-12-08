Julian Edelman outlines NFL career, fight against antisemitism in talk at SU

To support student Journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Three-time Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman Tore his ACL at the start of the 2017 NFL season. After going through rehab, they returned for the 2018 season. But just before the season began, he was hit with another setback, a four-game suspension.

“I was at a very low moment in my life,” Edelman said.

But Edelman said he battled through his obstacles, finishing the season with the Super Bowl LIII MVP. Overcoming adversity was one of the topics Edelman discussed when he visited Syracuse University on Wednesday to talk to students at Goldstein Auditorium through an event put on by Falk College, the Whitman School and Syracuse Hillel.

“The year started terribly and to be able to fight my way out of that and help contribute to that team was a very proud moment for me and my self confidence,” Edelman said. “To go out and win Super Bowl MVP and the Super Bowl was something that I am very proud of.”







Edelman tallied 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns through 11 seasons in the NFL. But in Wednesday’s discussion he transitioned into his post-football endeavors, where he focuses on fighting antisemitism and advocating for the Jewish community.

Playing in the NFL gave Edelman the platform that he now uses to advocate for his passions, which has only grown with the development of social media.

Edelman’s roots in Judaism stemmed from his relationship with his father and grandfather. During his NFL career, Edelman read the stories of the Old Testament and met Weekly with a rabbi, which progressed his understanding and appreciation for the Jewish faith. He now uses his 1.5 million followers on Twitter and three million on Instagram to advocate for the Jewish community.

“(The stories of Judaism) were so parallel to my life, my career, always being the underdog, I connected with it,” Edelman said.

While Edelman said he knows the natural instinct is to put a “fist out” when there’s hatred, he knows he can do better. “Pro-semitism”, as Edelman called it, involves Jewish people showing others what they can do well and spreading it to other communities.

“I don’t worry about the hate, I worry about what I can do to inspire people and worry about the good things you can and that our community does,” Edelman said.

In Wednesday’s discussion, Edelman constantly brought up the challenge of having difficult conversations about insensitive comments in today’s world. Those conversations are necessary to move forward and educate others, he said.

“We all need to have more uncomfortable conversations, that’s where it starts,” Edelman said. “When you learn (about) people you realize we’re all a lot more similar than you think.”



