Julian Edelman admits he’s not returning to the NFL, and he has a perfect reason why

Julian Edelman Retired from the New England Patriots in April of 2021, but that didn’t stop Rumors and speculation about him potentially returning to the NFL at some point, maybe even with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unlike former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Edelman has not come out of retirement. And on the latest episode of Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, the ex-Patriots wide receiver made it clear his playing days are over.

His Reasoning made perfect sense.

“I’m done, boys,” Edelman said. “You can’t be two years out of the game coming in at 37 with knee braces and taped ankles thinking you’re going to go out here and compete against these young bucks.”

That makes sense.

You don’t see many 37-year-old wide receivers in the league, especially if they haven’t played in two years. Edelman’s final season for the Patriots was in 2020 and it was a struggle. He was banged up with injuries and only played six of the 16 games in the regular season.

Edelman also doesn’t have anything else to prove as a football player. They won three Super Bowl titles, including a Super Bowl LIII MVP award, and Ranks No. 3 all time in playoff receptions and No. 2 in playoff yards. His resume is Hall of Fame-worthy.

Edelman has stayed plenty busy in retirement and is still involved in football. He has his own podcast, “Games with Names”, and he’s an Analyst on Showtime’s popular “Inside the NFL” show.