Julian and Casey Gressel Make Leadership Gift to Providence Men’s Soccer

PROVIDENCE, RI — Providence College Athletics announced today (Oct. 18) a leadership gift from Julian Gressel ’16 and Casey Gressel ’15, ’16G to support international student-athletes within the men’s soccer program.

“The support from Julian and Casey will provide our student-athletes with the gift of education and opportunity. During his time as a Friar, Julian was the beneficiary of the generosity of the alumni that came before him and now he is paying it forward to the next generation of Friars. This truly is the model gift for our program and demonstrates the culture that we have here,” said Athletic Director Steve Napolillo .

Julian Gressel was a standout student-athlete during his time at PC where he led the men’s soccer team to the 2016 College Cup and finished his career ranked second all-time in goals, assists and points at Providence College. Gressel was drafted 8th overall by the Atlanta United in the MLS Superdraft and currently plays for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Casey Gressel earned her undergraduate and MBA from Providence College and currently works as a Customer Success Manager at RippleWorx.

Julian and Casey married in 2019 and have remained active in the Providence College community. Their recent leadership commitment to the men’s soccer program will make it possible for international student-athletes to enroll in summer school classes while they train during the pre-season.

“As Friar alumni, we are excited to be able to give back to the men’s soccer program. During my time at PC I was able to benefit from the generosity of the alumni that came before me and it only feels right to pay that forward. Providence College and the men’s soccer program have given me so much in Pursuing my Dreams and we, as a Friar family, are happy to help in providing that opportunity for other student-athletes,” said Julian and Casey.

“In speaking with Julian and Casey about this commitment, it was very clear that they wanted to make a gift that would make an immediate impact. As alumni of Providence College they know the value of the education that they received and the doors it has opened for them in their careers. I am tremendously grateful for the example that they have set for fellow Friar alumni,” said Head Coach Craig Stewart .

