Julian Alvarez goal from midfield: Argentina star scores on Solo run in World Cup semifinal vs Croatia

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez was not meant to be playing this central of a role for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentina Squad is bursting with attacking talent, with the presence of Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada, and many others around the roster.

Yet the 22-year-old has been extremely bright when given his chances, and thus manager Lionel Scaloni rewarded him with a start up front against Croatia in the World Cup semifinal, a Massive moment for the young forward.

They paid that faith back with a brilliant first half performance, helping to earn the opening penalty which Lionel Messi put Argentina up 1-0 from the spot. Then came his true moment in the spotlight, scoring a goal of his own with a Sensational run through the heart of the Croatia defense.

Alvarez goal vs Croatia puts Argentina 2-0 up

Julian Alvarez burst to life in the first half against Croatia in the World Cup semifinals.

The 22-year-old was a constant menace for the Croatian defense to handle, and after Lionel Messi had put Argentina up 1-0 from the penalty spot, Alvarez worked his own magic to find a second goal before the break.

Alvarez ran over half the pitch on the ball after great work from Messi to regain possession. They put Croatian defender Josip Juranovic into a spin cycle before a brilliant cutback onto his left at the top of the penalty area gained space. The touch was a bit heavy, but Borna Sosa couldn’t handle it, also turned around by the mazy run, and Alvarez provided the finish past Dominik Livakovic who was frozen in time.

JULIAN ALVAREZ WHAT A GOAL 😱 2-0 ARGENTINA 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/73747qp92r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

Julian Alvarez like Diego Maradona?

The goal for Alvarez most importantly put Argentina 2-0 up against Croatia, but it had another effect as well.

Fans were reminded of the legendary Goal of the Century from Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup against Mexico.

The goal helped Argentina beat England in a memorable 2-0 result with a 68-meter run from one end of the field to another, receiving the ball just over the Midway line, he sliced ​​through the England defense before finishing past Peter Shilton with a tight-angle poke while falling to the ground.

While the run of Alvarez didn’t require nearly as many touches or as many moves, but it did make use of a Shocking burst of speed, and still saw the young Argentine forward use his on-ball techniques to spin a pair of Croatian Defenders in similar manner.

WATCH GOAL OF THE CENTURY FOR ARGENTINA vs ENGLAND IN 1986

Alvarez wins penalty for Messi to put Argentina up 1-0

It wasn’t the first influential moment for Julian Alvarez in the match.

The youngster had won the penalty which Lionel Messi deposited earlier for the opening goal. It required similar skill, as Alvarez poked the ball past Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic who had no choice but to foul his opponent.

The ball had already passed the goalkeeper, and his block of Alvarez prevented the Argentine forward from getting back on Strike in front of goal, an easy call for Italian official Daniele Orsato.