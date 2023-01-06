Julian Alaphilippe makes the Tour of Flanders his main spring goal

Julian Alaphilippe is set to make the Tour of Flanders his main target this spring season and the Frenchman will kick off his build-up to the Belgian Monument at the Classic Mallorca later this month.

Alaphilippe will start his road to the spring Classics at the race series, which consists of five Races over five days held on the largest of the Balearic Islands to the east of Spain.

