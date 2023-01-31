Ju’Juan Johnson Names Florida in Final 3, Sets Commitment Date

Florida will soon find out the decision of one of the Gators’ early targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle, as Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy athlete Ju’Juan Johnson will announce his commitment on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 a.m. CT.

His Finalists are Florida, LSU and Colorado.

Florida entered the mix for Johnson when cornerbacks Coach Corey Raymond sent an offer his way on Dec. 27, 2022. The Gators were named in his top four schools the next day and quickly got the Talented defensive back/wide receiver prospect on campus for a visit on Jan. 14.

Johnson also made the Trek to Colorado and Texas in January. They visited LSU for the first time in Oct. 2022.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Johnson emerged on the recruiting trail last summer by earning his first seven Scholarship offers, including the likes of LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M, in June. He went on to produce a breakout junior campaign for the Knights by passing for 3,976 yards and 43 touchdowns and rushing for 1,284 yards and 17 additional scores.

Prized 2024 quarterback pledge DJ Lagway made his pitch for Johnson to join him in Florida’s recruiting class shortly after the Boot State product shared his commitment plans.

Florida signed six defensive back prospects in the class of 2023: Cornerbacks Dijon Johnson, Ja’Keem Jackson and Aaron GatesSTAR nickel corner Sharif Denson and safeties Bryce Thornton and Jordan Castell.

