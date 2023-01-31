Ju’Juan Johnson Names Florida in Final 3, Sets Commitment Date

Florida will soon find out the decision of one of the Gators’ early targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle, as Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy athlete Ju’Juan Johnson will announce his commitment on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 a.m. CT.

His Finalists are Florida, LSU and Colorado.

