Juju Watkins commits to USC Trojans; Sierra Canyon girls basketball star is No. 1 Recruit in country

Juju Watkins, one of the most heralded high school girls basketball players in recent memory, announced her commitment to the University of Southern California Tuesday morning.

The Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) do-everything 6-foot-1 guard told a packed Sierra Canyon gym along with a national television audience on ESPN that she picked the USC Trojans over other Finalists Stanford and South Carolina.

“It was a very meticulous process,” Watkins said. “Honestly I can see myself fitting into all three (schools) but at the end of the day it could be only one school that I choose. …

