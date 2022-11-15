Juju Watkins commits to USC Trojans; Sierra Canyon girls basketball star is No. 1 Recruit in country

Juju Watkins, one of the most heralded high school girls basketball players in recent memory, announced her commitment to the University of Southern California Tuesday morning.

The Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) do-everything 6-foot-1 guard told a packed Sierra Canyon gym along with a national television audience on ESPN that she picked the USC Trojans over other Finalists Stanford and South Carolina.

“It was a very meticulous process,” Watkins said. “Honestly I can see myself fitting into all three (schools) but at the end of the day it could be only one school that I choose. …

“There’s no place like home so I will spend my next four years at the University of Southern California.”

Not only is Watkins the clear No. 1 Recruit in the country by all services, but some experts thought she was good enough as a junior to be the No. 1 pick in last spring’s WNBA draft.

Last season she averaged 25.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game for the 30-2 Trailblazers, who won a CIF State Open Division title and finished among the top three teams in the country.

They are ranked No. 2 in the SBLive Power 25 preseason rankings.

After transferring from Windward after her sophomore season, she finished off last season in style going for 23 points, 19 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and three Steak in the state finals, an 85-61 win over nationally-ranked Archbishop Mitty-San Jose (see video above).

Sierra Canyon Coach Alicia Komaki, who has led the Trailblazers to five state titles in five Appearances and competed as a player and Coach at the highest level in Southern California, said Watkins is a generational Talent and competitor.

“She outranks every single kid I’ve ever had in every single category,” Komaki said. “Talk about scoring in the open court. She’s the best. Long distance shooting. Again, the best. Rebounder. Competitor. Passer. Poise. You name it and she blows by the field. She always brings her best to the table. She constantly impresses.”

Juju Watkins, Sierra Canyon. Photo: Heston Quan

Last fall she missed the first week of Sierra Canyon’s fall practices while leading USA Basketball to a gold medal at the FIBA ​​U16 Americas Women’s Championship in Mexico. She was the tournament MVP averaging 20 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 3.7 assists per six contests.

Komaki didn’t know exactly who Watkins was until she actually coached her.

“Competing against her, I knew she was a competitive beast,” Komaki said. “You don’t see her smile on the court. So you don’t know what to expect once she’s on your team. As it turns out, she’s really sweet. She fit in immediately based on her being a humble, hard working kid and a great teammate. She’s not caught up in social media. She Somehow stays grounded and wants to serve the community of basketball. She’s on that kind of mission.”

While South Carolina won the national crown last season and Stanford made the Final 4, Watkins went with USC, which went 12-16 in 2021-22.

The Trojans are off to a 2-0 start this season.

Asked why go with an up-and-comer rather than more proven commodities, Watkins said: “My family.”