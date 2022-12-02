JuJu Beast: Julian Reese Is At The Center Of Maryland Men’s Basketball’s Hot Start

An equally important component to Reese’s hot start to the season has been Willard’s unwavering trust in his young center. From day one, Willard has been explicit in how much he believes in Reese’s Talent and about how much the Baltimore native means to the program.

For Reese, that trust has helped his own belief in himself on the court.

“That confidence in me definitely helps my confidence as well,” Reese said. “It’s definitely a confidence booster when a Coach believes in such a young player, a sophomore, like me so much.”

That trust has carried over into game action. After the season opener against Niagara, a 71-49 Maryland win where Reese notched a respectable seven-point, seven-rebound performance, Reese wasn’t satisfied. As a result, Reese, Willard and Billmeier sat down to watch the film together to see where Reese could improve.

“We saw some areas where I could be better like posting up stronger, ducking in more, just doing some extra things to put myself in scoring position more,” Reese recalled. “We took those things into the second game and it kinda took off from there.”

Took off is an understatement.

Reese followed up that film session with personal bests in points (19), rebounds (12), and made field goals (seven) while also notching the first double-double of his career against Western Carolina. Three games later, when the Terps hosted Juan Dixon and Coppin State on Friday, Nov. 25, Reese hit his first nine shots from the field en route to a 22-point first half, making him the first Terp to score 20-plus points in a half since Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 against Temple in November of 2019.

“This is the Julian I see Everyday in practice,” Willard said after the Western Carolina game. “He’s been like this for the past month. What I saw the first game was a guy that didn’t play a whole lot last year and had a little nerves in his first game. What I saw today was a kid that accepted my challenge and wanted to be dominant. I think you’re just seeing a small sliver of how good Julian can be.”