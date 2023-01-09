Judith Schwab to Demonstrate Textile Arts at Free Public Meeting for Space Coast Weavers & Fiber Artists

Judith Schwab will present a special program on Copper as Textile

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Weavers & Fiber Artists will meet at 10 am on Saturday, January 28, at the Merritt Island Public Library, located at 950 N. Courtenay Parkway.

Judith Schwab will present a program on “Copper as Textile,” which will demonstrate how thin copper sheets can be used as a textile by cutting, embossing, weaving, and more.

Attendees will then have an opportunity to work with copper and make ornaments or note cards.

Schwab first experimented with metal as textile while studying jewelry making and metal smithing at California State University in Long Beach. Her work has been in shows and galleries from Florida to New York, and she has won a variety of awards.

Since relocating to Florida and joining the guild, she has worked more in traditional fibers but often combines these with copper in mixed media pieces.

You can view her work and writings HERE.

Students should bring scissors, an old ballpoint pen, and a thick magazine or pad of paper to use as a work surface. There is a $5 fee for materials provided.

Since 1983 SCW&FA has been Brevard’s go to Guild for fiber arts: spinning, weaving, basketry, rug hooking, and more. The Guild helps fiber artists, beginning or advanced, learn through workshops and the informal exchange of ideas. They also work to educate the public about the fiber arts. Meetings are free and open to the public.

For more information, call Jeanie McCormack at 321-266-1610.