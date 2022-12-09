Judging by Phil Mickelson’s Twitter likes, did this outspoken pro-PGA Tour player originally consider LIV Golf?

Throughout the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle, several players from each circuit have been outspoken to defend their side. Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia were quick to Greg Norman’s aid on multiple occasions, while Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods have been leading from the front for the Tour.

Billy Horschel has been clear with his opinion, too, regarding LIV and its members playing in PGA Tour and DP World Tour events.

However, did he originally think differently?

Hank Haney recently claimed on his podcast that a pro-PGA Tour player who has been outspoken about the LIV Golf situation asked for over $50 million earlier this year from the Saudi circuit, which was rejected.

Mickelson has liked a few tweets from users predicting that the player was Horschel. Thanks to his early affiliation with the league, Lefty could have knowledge of the situation.

During media sessions and interviews throughout the season, Horschel has been Adamant regarding the side he’s chosen to fight for.

For example, prior to this year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, Horschel said: “I think they’ve (LIV members) been brainwashed. The way they feel so Adamant that they’re going to be back on the PGA Tour.”

At the Genesis Scottish Open, Horschel had this to say about comments made by LIV members regarding the Tour: “There’s a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren’t telling the truth, that are lying about some things, that I, just , I can’t stand to sit here anymore and be diplomatic about it, as I have been in the past.

“I don’t fault anyone for going to play the LIV tour. I don’t have any ill will for anyone going to play the LIV tour. I have ill will towards the comments that they’ve made.”

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek