Judge reserves decision on city’s purchase of Watertown Golf Club | Jefferson County

WATERTOWN — The question over whether the city can proceed with its purchase of the Watertown Golf Club remains pending after state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky reserved decision Wednesday on multiple issues contained in a suit filed by a Washington Street property owner seeking to have the deal voided.
The sale of the golf course property and its assets for $3.4 million was expected to close Dec. 29, but Judge McClusky enjoined the city from completing the deal after city Resident Maryellen Blevins Filed action the previous day against the city, its City Council and three council members claiming, among other things, that the purchase represents an “unconstitutional gift of funds to private entities.”
