Jude Bischoff oil and Acrylic paintings on exhibit at The Center for the Arts – YubaNet









GRASS VALLEY, CA, November 28, 2022 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to exhibit fine artist Jude Bischoff’s oil and Acrylic paintings in the Granucci Gallery starting on December 9, 2022 with an opening reception from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Jude received a formal art degree from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, and since then, has spent a lifetime blending his love for painting and his love for nature, painting scenes of the Sierra for decades.

Every day is a blessing to Jude and he believes his responsibility as an artist is to create vitality and delight. When his love and Joy for the content and the moment go into a painting, and that work is seen in a gallery or brought into a collector’s home, the same feeling radiates off the wall and creates a pleasurable charge in the whole environment.

The rhythms found in nature are the same rhythms found in music and flow off his brush and onto the canvas. When he hears the rushing stream, the song of the birds, and the wind against the canvas, he feels a direct connection to the driving force of the universe, both seen and unseen. Jude paints in the elements and from his heart, with no preliminary drawings or idea sketches. His work only progresses naturally and confidently using the brush to draw the painting.

Painting a landscape while sitting in it or meeting a wild animal unexpectedly gives Jude a tremendous sense of connection with the subject. Painting on site and sharing the moment, however briefly, and capturing the flow of a place, elevates the energy of the painting tenfold, because that moment of connection lives in him long after it’s over. These sensory experiences dance across the paintings with purpose and life force, Harnessing life’s beautiful wildness with vision and with insight that delivers paintings with a world of joy, rhythm, and unbridled aliveness.

Jude’s work hangs in collections across the country and The Center for the Arts is thrilled to exhibit Jude Bischoff’s paintings in The Granucci Gallery. There will be an artist opening reception on December 9th at 4:00 pm and the exhibit will continue through January 14, 2023 with a closing reception and an opportunity to meet the artist and listen to him speak about his work on January 13th at 5: 00 pm Granucci Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday 12:00 – 5:00 pm

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.