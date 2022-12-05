Jude Bellingham hails Jordan Henderson and takes a swipe at the midfielder’s critics

Jude Bellingham called on Jordan Henderson’s critics to ‘put some respect on his name’ after he scored England’s opener in their dominant last-16 win over Senegal.

Henderson retained his place in midfield, alongside Bellingham and Declan Rice, and he became the first Liverpool player to score at the 2022 World Cup when he slotted in for 1-0, Converting Bellingham’s cut-back.

The Borussia Dortmund star took most of the plaudits at full-time but Bellingham made his feelings clear on Henderson on his social media.

‘Put some respect on his name,’ Bellingham wrote, coupled with four pictures of the pair together in the win over Senegal.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Bellingham hit out at the ‘rubbish’ that is said about Henderson.

‘I have seen some of the rubbish that was said about (Henderson) playing,’ said Bellingham. It’s ridiculous. He’s so technically talented and he scored another goal in a massive game. They should get more respect.’

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side are under a lot of pressure at home following a rocky start to their Premier League campaign and the World Cup has provided a chance for some of their players to get away from Anfield and find form.

Henderson, Liverpool’s captain, took his opportunity on Sunday, breaking the deadlock against Senegal in the 38th minute at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Reds Legend Jamie Carragher tweeted: ‘Brilliant Jordan Henderson! So often questioned, but always answers in the right way.’

As Opta highlighted, 32-year-old Henderson became England’s second-oldest ever World Cup Goalscorer after his goal.

However, he has some way to go to catch up to the record holder, Tom Finney, who was 36 when he scored a penalty to equalize five minutes from time against the USSR in 1958.

Henderson was withdrawn to a standing ovation in the 81st minute. He was replaced by Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips with the score at 3-0, and no further goals were scored in the last-16 match.

England were up against it in the early stages of their match against the Africa Cup of Nations champion. It was a nervous start, which was settled by Henderson’s goal.

Bellingham’s ball across was perfect for Henderson to shoot below Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and into the net.

Further goals from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka sealed England’s place in the quarter-finals against France, who defeated Poland 3-1 in the earlier game.

England’s Clash with France is the last of the quarter-finals to be played, when Henderson and Co return to the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening to take on Kylian Mbappe’s side.

Liverpool currently sits in sixth place in the Premier League, 15 points behind leaders Arsenal.

It is a far cry from Reds’ performances in recent seasons, which have seen them fighting for the top spot.

Klopp’s side return to competitive fixtures with the League Cup game against Phillips’ City on December 22, ahead of their league clash with Aston Villa on Boxing Day.