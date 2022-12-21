Juco OT Isaiah Jatta Picks Colorado, Deion Sanders over Auburn football

AUBURN — Auburn football had an offer out to three-star juco Offensive tackle Isaiah Jatta, but the lineman opted to sign with Colorado instead of new Coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers on Wednesday.

Jatta was down to Auburn, BYU and ultimately his decision, the Buffaloes and new Coach Deion Sanders. He’s rated as the 11th-best juco player in the country and the No. 6 Offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Tigers and new Offensive line Coach Jake Thornton received a verbal commitment from Izavion Miller on Tuesday, another juco Offensive tackle who is tabbed as the No. 4 players at his position. Miller’s commitment means even more to Auburn now after Jatta’s decision.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Jatta was previously committed to South Carolina and had been since June. He decommitted from the Gamecocks on Dec. 13, though, three days after visiting the Plains.

Jatta is a native of San Diego and attended Helix Charter High School, the same school current Auburn defensive back Keionte Scott went to. Jatta then went to Snow College and appeared in 11 games over the last two seasons with the Badgers, who won eight games last season.

