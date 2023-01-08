JUCO DB Charles Yates commits to Arizona Football

Still working to finalize the recruiting class of 2023, Arizona Football has received another commitment, this time from JUCO DB Charles Yates.

We are now into 2023, and with a month to go until National Signing Day, Arizona Football has added another piece to its recruiting class.

Making news on Saturday evening, the Wildcats have secured a commitment from 2023 Junior College defensive back Charles Yates.

Announcing his commitment via social media, Yates picked the Wildcats despite receiving interest from Kansas, Nevada, Lamar, and Morehead State.

An under-the-radar prospect in the class of 2023, Yates is a steadily-rising defensive hailing from Los Angeles Pierce College in Woodland Hills, CA.

Standing 5-feet-11-inches and weighing 190 pounds, Charles Yates will add immediate depth to the defensive secondary for Arizona Football.

Coming into the off-season, it has been clear that the Wildcats need to prioritize their recruiting on defense, particularly in the secondary.

And with the Wildcats seeing an influx of defensive players enter the transfer Portal and transfer, naturally, Arizona is wanting to supplement that Talent and production with immediate-impact guys.

In their recruiting class for 2023, Arizona’s class has primarily been several defensive recruits, and Charles is just the latest of many additions to the class.

Joining Arizona, Charles is a strong, and sturdy defensive back with great speed, instincts, and playmaking ability. He provides great coverage capability, and overall, he has good closing speed, and he doesn’t shy away from contact.

This is a player that could surprise many this season, and with continued development, he could turn out to be a great addition to the Wildcats’ secondary! Here is just a small preview of what we could see in Tucson.

