JT Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State

When JT Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn’t just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country’s top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball Recruit and received Scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.

The Scarlet and Gray football staff waited patiently for Tuimoloau to make his decision, wanting to take his visits after not being able to due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that ultimately paid off when he committed to Ohio State on July 4, 2021. But the door had not been closed on Tuimoloau also suiting up for the Buckeye basketball team in the offseason.

That is until now.

Speaking to Dave Revsine is on The Big Ten Network on Monday, Tuimoloau said there were initial conversations with the Scarlet and Gray basketball Coach Chris Holtman about playing both sports but those have since stopped.

“We talked when I first came out here,” Tuimoloau told Revsince. “Coach Holtmann’s still my guy. And when I first came in, I was really thinking about playing both sports. But I think how late I came in, I just turned my focus to having my first full offseason this past offseason with Coach (Mickey Marotti), and we just said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go with football.'”

Revine followed up with Tuimoloau about completely abandoning the notion of also playing basketball for Ohio State and the sophomore responded, “Yeah.”

“The basketball love hasn’t left me,” Tuimoloau clarified. “I still go hoop at the rec center, make sure I still have it. Or go before practice and put up some shots, make sure it’s still there.”

If you watched Tuimoloau on Saturday against Penn State, it’s easy to see why he decided to put his full focus on football. The defensive end became only the third college football player in the last 15 years to record two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown in one game, as he terrorized the Nittany Lions’ offense and kept the Buckeyes in the game while the offense found its rhythm, leading to a 44-31 win on the road.

On both of his interceptions, the first of which he dropped back in coverage like a defensive back and the second where he read a screen pass and made an Athletic play to catch the ball, Tuimoloau credited his basketball background — he actually began playing basketball before football — for helping him make the play.

“Oh yeah. I mean, basketball played a big part,” Tuimoloau said after the game. “I’ve played against a lot of high level people. Basketball allowed me to move laterally quickly enough.”

While Holtmann and the Scarlet and Gray basketball team, which begins its 2022-23 season on Tuesday night with an exhibition game against Chaminade, will be disappointed that Tuimoloau won’t take the court, football Coach Ryan Day and his staff are certainly happy the defensive end is focused and making plays for Ohio State on the gridiron.