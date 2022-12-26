JT Outshines Giannis, C’s Roll Over Bucks on Christmas

BOSTON – NBA fans were gifted a Christmas Day Matchup between the league’s top two teams in the standings Sunday evening, featuring an individual battle between two MVP frontrunners.

With a 139-118 win at TD Garden, the first-place Boston Celtics (24-10) created some extra space between the second-place Milwaukee Bucks (22-11), while Jayson Tatum strengthened his case for MVP, outscoring two- time Winner Giannis Antetokounmpo, 41-27.

Tatum bested his Eastern Conference Rival in just about every statistical category. They made five more field goals (14) than Antetokounmpo (nine) despite attempting the same number of shots (22). He connected on 3-of-7 from deep while Antetokounmpo’s shot 1-of-5 from distance. He shot a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line to the Greek Freak’s 8-of-12 effort. And he added seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and just one turnover to Antetokounmpo’s nine rebounds, three assists, zero steals, and three turnovers.

For reference, Tatum and Antetokounmpo were the top two vote-getters, respectively, in ESPN’s latest MVP straw poll, which featured votes from 100 media members. And in their first meeting of the season, Tatum was hands down the best player on the floor. They even stuffed Antetokounmpo’s stocking with a thunderous poster dunk, pictured above.

Erupting against opposing superstars has been a theme for Tatum this season. He has exceeded his scoring average of 30.9 points per game against five of the nine remaining top 10 vote-getters in that ESPN poll.

On top of Sunday’s 41-point effort against Anteotkoumpo, he had 39 against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, 37 against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, 35 against Joel Embiid and the 76ers, and 34 against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. He also scored 29 against Kevin Durant and the Nets and 25 against Devin Booker and the Suns, both also among the top 10. In addition, he dropped 44 points on perennial MVP candidates LeBron James and Anthony Davis two weeks ago in Los Angeles.

Another common theme among those eight individual efforts? They all resulted in Celtics wins.

“Those matchups are fun,” Tatum said of his ability to step up against other superstars. “You get to play against the other best players, and it just raises your level of play. The competition is exciting, but that’s the game that you live for, the moments, the matchups. If you can’t get up for those games, then you’re probably in the wrong profession. In the midst of it, it’s just fun competing on a stage like this.”

It was also fun for him to compete in the marquee Christmas Day Matchup with basketball fans from around the world watching.

As far as Celtics Christmas performances go, his ranked right near the top. Tatum’s 41-point performance was the second-highest scoring output in Boston’s 36-game Christmas history, trailing only Tom Heinsohn’s 45-point outpour in 1961.

Taking a step back to appreciate the accomplishment, Tatum expressed, “It’s hard to think in the moment, at 24, that I have a place in Celtics history. But it’s definitely an honor. I’ve said that many times how much I love being here and what it means to play on Christmas. Sixth year in a row (playing on Christmas), and something I never want to take for granted. As a kid, that was part of the tradition. Eat, be with family, watch all the games and try to envision myself playing there one day, and now I get to do that.”