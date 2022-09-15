JSU superstar signs deal with NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Deion Sanders’ impact on the college football landscape has taken the country by storm, showing the value of HBCUs, hiring the best coaching staff available, and bringing highly touted recruits to the capital city to perform and win on the field.

Now, Coach Sanders’ impact is showing off the field. According to Forbes, a Jackson State Football superstar signed a name, image, and likeness deal with multiple companies owned by an NFL Hall of Famer on Thursday.

Learning from one Hall of Famer to another, Travis Hunter, the elite cornerback and the former number one Recruit in the nation, signed a NIL deal with New York Giants Legend Michael Strahan; including Strahan’s clothing and lifestyle line, and skincare and shaving brand, Michael Strahan Dailey Defense.

This duo, however, should be no surprise. On December 15, 2021, Strahan, who played his college career at an HBCU, shared his support to Coach Prime and Travis Hunter on Twitter, congratulating Hunter for his commitment to JSU.

Hunter will be the face of several of Strahan’s brands and is also the first Ambassador signed by the Hall of Famer.

“It means a lot,” Hunter says. “It really inspires me to do more of the things he’s doing for his brand and his community. He’s really at the top of what he does. He’s one of the top people you want to work with. He can teach you a lot about what he does,” Hunter told Forbes.

The deal is the second for Hunter, who signed his first NIL deal with Greenwood in July to promote his “Choose Black” campaign, Sports Illustrated reported.

