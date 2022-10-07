JSU Men’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson State University released the 2022-23 Men’s Basketball schedule Thursday night.

Head Coach and former NBA Champion Mo Williams has made an immediate impact in his first year at his hometown’s university, scheduling games against six traditional Power 5 schools across the country.

The Tigers will host an exhibition match against Division II Tuskegee University at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center on Friday, October 28.

Jackson State will then go on a 9-game road trip, including stops in Ann Arbor, Michigan to face Big Ten Conference powerhouse, the University of Michigan Wolverines, Bloomington, Indiana to face the University of Indiana Hoosiers, and Fort Worth, Texas to play the Texas-Christian University Horned Frogs.

The JSU Tigers will return to the capital city to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Mississippi Coliseum on December 14, before heading to Houston, Texas to challenge 2019 NCAA Championship runner-ups, the Texas Tech University Red Raiders and to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the Crimson Tide before conference play.

The Tigers will also host Coach Williams’ former employer and Southwestern Athletic Conference foe, Alabama State University on Saturday, January 7.

JSU finished last season’s campaign going 11-19 overall and 9-9 in the SWAC and will look to improve in the upcoming season, led by Coach Williams and his staff who are poised to change the landscape of JSU’s Men’s Basketball program.

