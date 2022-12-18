JSerra girls soccer beats Villa Park in penalty shots to Capture Best in the West tournament – ​​Orange County Register

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now

JSerra’s storied girls soccer program on Saturday regained its standing as a major tournament winner.

Freshmen Peyton Marinos and Maya Woolforde and sophomore Mackenzie Herzing scored in penalty kicks and sophomore goalie Daphne Nakfoor made a save as the Lions defeated Villa Park 3-0 in the shootouts to Capture the Best in the West tournament at Newport Harbor High.

The match moved to penalty kicks after a scoreless regulation.

It was JSerra’s first major title under second-year Coach Anjel Brown, who replaced Greg Baker, the Coach who guided the school to three consecutive CIF-SS Division 1 titles in 2017-19 and two SoCal regional championships.

JSerra edged Los Alamitos 2-1 in the semifinals earlier Saturday behind two goals by Marinos.

Earlier in the tournament, the Lions beat Harvard-Westlake 2-1 and Long Beach Poly 1-0.

“Every game this tournament felt like a big win,” Brown said. “Amazing opponents all of them, which is what makes those wins so much more rewarding to JSerra. Massive team effort.”

Villa Park upset top-ranked Oaks Christian 2-1 in the other semifinal Saturday on goals by Riley Lewis and Rylie Whittaker. Oaks Christian is ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 1.

Huntington Beach defeated Edison 3-0 in the Finals of the tournament’s second division.

