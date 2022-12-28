Jrue Holiday’s Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

It’s Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

For the game, they will be without star guard Jrue Holiday, who has been ruled out due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: “Jrue Holiday (illness) listed out Wednesday.”

