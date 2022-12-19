Jrue Holiday shares who are the top five Defenders in the NBA and leaves out a big name

When talking about the best Defenders in the NBA, especially on the perimeter, you have to mention Jrue Holiday. Jrue has been a staple of two-way guards that make the opposing best scorer often work hard for his buckets.

Almost every NBA player will attest to that and give Jrue his props or include him in various Top 5 lists when talking about defense, but what does the man himself think? The Milwaukee Bucks point guard recently shared his Top 5 Defenders in the game and explained his picks.

Top 5

Jrue recently talked with his teammate Serge Ibaka on his cooking show ‘How Hungry are you?’ and Touched on the topic of defense. Ibaka wanted to know who Holiday has on his Top 5 Defenders list, and the point guard kept it honest:

“Maybe I’m biased because he’s my teammate, but imma say Brook (Lopez)…Me… I give Marcus Smart one…I say Rudy Gobert….Draymond (Green)…I didn’t ‘t want to put in too many of my teammates,’ Holiday explained.

Aside from picking himself and his center, Brook Lopez, Jrue picked a couple of obvious choices. From last year’s DPOYMarcus Smart, who he praised but noted he doesn’t like the flopping, to the 3x DPOY Rudy Gobert. The last choice was a bit of a debate. but Jrue ultimately gave the nod to Draymond Green.

Well, Giannis

Serge being the instigator he is always on his show, was wondering why Holiday didn’t put another teammate on the list in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jrue defended himself, saying he didn’t want to put too many of his teammates on the list, and with Ibaka begging him to keep Giannis out, Jrue decided for Draymond over the Greek Freak.

Giannis probably won’t mind this, as Jrue and he know that the Antetokounmpo is one of the top Defenders in the NBA. But sometimes you have to refresh the list and give props to other Defenders in the NBA. After all, with all the Top 5 lists Antetokounmpo makes, getting snubbed from this one definitely won’t keep him up at night.