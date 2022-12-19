Jrue Holiday shares who are the top five Defenders in the NBA and leaves out a big name

When talking about the best Defenders in the NBA, especially on the perimeter, you have to mention Jrue Holiday. Jrue has been a staple of two-way guards that make the opposing best scorer often work hard for his buckets.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button