Jrue Holiday relishes playing against Brothers Justin and Aaron in the NBA

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday relishes playing against his Brothers Justin and Aaron in the NBA. The three Brothers faced off against each other once again last Saturday, with Jrue’s Bucks Emerging victorious, 123-115. Although this occurrence is no longer a rarity for the Holiday siblings after battling against each other in the preseason and several other times in seasons past, Jrue says that it is still a special feeling.

