JR Smith Has One Piece of Golf Advice for LeBron James

JR Smith is known to encourage his peers to try out the game of golf, but when asked about LeBron James’s potential on the course, he had to be realistic.

The NBA Champion and now North Carolina A&T men’s golf team member called into Golf Channel on Monday to talk about his experience as an NCAA golfer, his practice regimen and more.

Smith’s face lit up when host Damon Hack asked him about videos circulating of James’s golf swing. Back in October, James was spotted at Topgolf. It’s safe to say his swing needs a little bit of work, and Smith is well aware of that.

