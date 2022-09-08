JR Smith Admits to Getting ‘Smoked’ by Michael Jordan in Golf

More than a year ago, two-time NBA Champion JR Smith took a swing at the world of golf, joining North Carolina A&T’s golf team.

While building his Reputation on course, Smith is also Pursuing a Liberal studies degree at the iconic HBCU as well as aiming to create more awareness for diversity in the sport. But in between his education and his new Athletic career, the 16-year NBA Veteran recently opened up about his opportunity to face NBA Legend Michael Jordan in a round of golf.

While Smith felt as though he was living out a childhood dream during the interaction with the six-time NBA champion, he did not showcase his best performance.

