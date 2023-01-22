JPMorgan CEO paid $34.5 million in 2022, Genesis files for bankruptcy, LIV Golf inks broadcasting deal

Notable business Headlines include JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon receiving $34.5 million in pay for 2022, Genesis filing for bankruptcy, and LIV Golf securing a broadcasting deal with Nexstar.

Among the top stories that we're following for you today, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon receiving a cool $34 and 1/2 million for his 2022 compensation. Things look even brighter for the house of Dimon. The executive is slated to earn a $50 million retention bonus if he remains at the helm of the bank for several more years. That retention bonus, however, sparking some pushback from investors, including last year's Investor vote to reject Dimon's pay and Criticism as Dimon Warns of an uncertain future landscape overall for Chase.

The crypto winter continues with lender Genesis calling it quits. That company filed for bankruptcy after taking blows from the fall of both FTX and Three Arrows Capital. The company could be on the hook for up to $11 billion in liabilities. Reports saying this. And they also owe over $3 and 1/2 billion to its top-50 creditors. This is according to the filing.

And LIV Golf Tour or LIV, depending upon what neighborhood you find yourself in, now headed to TV. This after a deal with Nexstar Media Group that is going to broadcast the previously streaming-only rounds on the CW Network. The companies did not release details about the deal’s value, but the move comes as LIV Golf positions itself as a Rival to the PGA TOUR through efforts, including poaching players and offering large guaranteed funds.

LIV Golf has recently attracted controversy for its substantial backing from Saudi Arabia, including sponsorship deals and funding from that country’s Sovereign Wealth fund.