JP Taravella Girls Soccer Continues Strong Play This Season • Tamarac Talk

By: Matt Rothman

The JP Taravella girls soccer team has won five of their first nine games for the sixth straight season.

The Trojans hold a record of 5-3-1 with wins over Planation, Piper, Hollywood Hills, Miramar, and Hallandale and have scored 27 goals in those games. Individually, 11 players have scored goals this year, led by freshman Mia-Marshall Hewitt with five.

Melanie Bierman is second on the team with four goals. Kianna Guzman and Mackenzie Nezat have each recorded three, while Breanna Holness, Sophia Henriquez, Natalia Casseus, and Allysia Merisier have two. Hewitt and Laya Palmaz each have three assists.

“We have a lot of individual talent but have struggled to come together as a unit,” said Head Coach Alex Palmaz. “It’s something we need to continue to work on to win tough games that we shouldn’t have lost. We have way too much talent on this team to lose some of the games that I feel we should have won.”

Next, JPT will play McArthur High School on Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 pm The Mustangs are 4-4 this year but lost 7-1 in their last game against West Broward High School and lost 7-2 a season ago in the teams-only meeting.

